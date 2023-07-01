Osman has been traded to the Spurs along with Lamar Stevens in a deal that landed Max Strus in Cleveland and a second-round pick for Miami, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Osman spent his first six seasons in Cleveland, but saw his role decrease across the previous two years. He averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 triples across 20.1 minutes this past year. It is unclear what type of role he will see in San Antonio, but he will be available to provide depth at forward behind Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan.