Osman chipped in nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

Osman did all his damage from beyond the arc Saturday, but he continued his string of relevant production, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 21.4 minutes across his last five games. He has posted 65.5 percent shooting over that span, highlighted by connecting on 10 of 20 three-point attempts.