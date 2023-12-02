Osman finished Friday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans with 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block across 27 minutes.

Victor Wembanyama (hip) was held out of the contest, giving Osman some extra run in the frontcourt. Osman did well with the opportunity, leading San Antonio with five dimes and avoiding any turnovers, though the Spurs were outscored by 17 points while he was on the court. Osman's inconsistent playing time throughout the campaign has resulted in meager per-game averages of 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 triples over 19.4 minutes, making him an afterthought in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues.