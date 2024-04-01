Osman contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors.

Osman put together his second-highest scoring total of the season in the loss. H?e filled in for Jeremy Sochan (ankle) and with Keldon Johnson (foot) also sidelined, Osman had extended run on the court. Osman's future with the team depends on the Spurs' plans for Johnson, who has been phased out of the starting lineup and might find himself on another roster next season.