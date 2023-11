Osman chipped in 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 124-99 loss to the Clippers.

With 17 points, Osman posted a new season high. This was the second game in a row in which he scored in double figures, and it was his sixth of the campaign. Osman's minutes have been trending up with Devin Vassell dealing with a groin injury, and so far, he's making the most of them.