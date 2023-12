Osman isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus Chicago, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Osman and Zach Collins will head to the bench Friday, with Malakhi Branham and Jeremy Sochan re-entering the starting unit. Osman is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.0 minutes across his previous five bench appearances this season.