Osman (ankle) will not play Friday in New Orleans, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Osman exited Tuesday's game after twisting his ankle and he still hasn't recovered enough to be able to get out there for Friday's game. Sandro Mamukelashvili started the second half of Tuesday's game after Osman went down, so he could be headed for a spot start Friday night and there will likely be more minutes available for Blake Wesley.