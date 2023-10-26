Osman closed with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 loss to Dallas.

Osman had one of the worst seasons since his rookie year during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game over 77 appearances. However, he'll get a fresh start this year after being traded to the Spurs in July. While he came off the bench during his team debut, he managed to score in double figures during the narrow defeat. Victor Wembanyama's playing time during his team debut was somewhat limited due to foul trouble, so it's possible Osman's minutes drop once the No. 1 overall pick is able to keep his fouls in check.