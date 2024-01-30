Osman supplied 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to the Wizards.

Osman was impressive Monday and delivered his best scoring performance of the campaign, marking his first double-digit scoring outing since Jan. 12. Osman has four double-digit scoring performances in January, but the nature of his role off the bench limits his upside. Through 15 appearances this month, he's averaging only 7.1 points per game, but at least he's been efficient, converting 40.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.