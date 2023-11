Osman provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to Sacramento.

Osman scored in double figures in four of his first five appearances of the regular season, but he's been held below 10 points in each of the last seven matchups. During his recent slow stretch, he's averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.