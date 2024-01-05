Osman accumulated 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Osman played his second-most minutes this season and scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 19. He also dished out at least five assists for the fourth time this year and recorded a campaign-best three steals. If Doug McDermott (forearm) remains out, Osman has a clear path to increased minutes as the best long-range shooter on the roster.