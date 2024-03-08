Osman suffered a left ankle injury during the first half of Thursday's matchup against the Kings and has been ruled out for the rest of the game, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Osman has seen steady minutes off the bench with the Spurs this season, but his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy lineups going forward, as he has scored in double digits just once since the beginning of February. It wouldn't be shocking if he has to miss a few games while rehabbing from this injury. His next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Saturday.