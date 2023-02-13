Bassey (leg) will be available to play Monday versus the Cavs, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

This will be Bassey's first game since Jan. 7, so he'll likely have his minutes monitored Monday night, but he's returning to a much different situation in San Antonio with Jakob Poeltl now in Toronto. He'll likely be operating as Zach Collins' backup, but he's shown this season that he's capable of putting up fantasy-relevant stat lines if he's able to clear the 20-minute mark, so keep an eye on him.