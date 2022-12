Bassey will join the San Antonio Spurs for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Bassey's promotion is not surprising considering the Spurs injury report lists Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) and Doug McDermott (ankle) as out for the contest. Bassey will likely share center minutes with Zach Collins, however, given Bassey is capable of putting up fantasy numbers in limited minutes, he remains an intriguing streaming option.