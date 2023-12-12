Bassey will be re-examined in San Antonio on Tuesday and appears to be at risk of missing extended time, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey rejoined the Spurs on Monday, one day after he suited up for the G League's Austin Spurs and recorded 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a 115-111 loss to the Texas Legends. He apparently sustained the left knee injury at some point during Sunday's appearance with Austin and wasn't available Monday for the NBA team's loss to the Rockets, and the third-year center now looks as though he could be in danger of a long-term absence. Bassey notably saw his 2022-23 season come to an early end in mid-March, after he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the patella in the same knee.