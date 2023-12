Bassey has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Denver due to a left knee injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey held an inconsistent role to start the season, appearing in 19 straight contests and averaging 10.7 minutes per game. He was sent to the G League at the beginning of December to get more consistent playing time, but he appears to have suffered an injury. Bassey's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Lakers.