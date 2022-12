Bassey notched 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Vipers.

Bassey saw time with San Antonio in the NBA but heads back to the G League with Zach Collins back from a leg injury. Bassey only enjoyed scarce minutes in The Association, but he should one of Austin's go-to players on offense at the G League level.