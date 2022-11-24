Bassey contributed three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 loss to the Pelicans.
Bassey managed just 12 minutes in the loss, the fewest minutes he has played in over two weeks. After a brief period of 12-team relevance, his production has plateaued recently, moving him firmly into the drop discussion. With Zach Collins likely to return from a leg injury this week, there is very little reason to still be holding Bassey outside of deeper formats.
