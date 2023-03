Bassey closed with 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 142-110 loss to the Rockets.

Bassey only missed three of his 10 shots and was one of the team's top scorers in a game where the entire offense sputtered, as San Antonio ended up suffering a massive 32-point loss. Bassey started for the first time since Dec. 14, and he's now scored in double digits in three of his last six contests.