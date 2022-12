Bassey recorded 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

Bassey saw time in the NBA with San Antonio and looked good, so it's not surprising to see him dominating at the G League level. It wouldn't be shocking if Bassey ends up alternating between San Antonio and Austin as the season progresses.