Bassey had 33 points (15-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against the Legends.

Bassey had one of the best individual stat lines of the G League's Opening Night, as he made 75 percent of his shots while also posting elite numbers in the rebounding and blocking departments. Expect him to play a pivotal role for Austin in games to come.