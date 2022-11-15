Bassey provided six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 24 minutes in Monday's 132-95 loss to the Warriors.

Bassey saw double-digit minutes for the fourth game in a row while he continued to serve as the top backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl in the absence of Zach Collins (lower leg). His playing time ticked up Monday due to blowout nature of the contest, but Bassey should stick in the 15-to-20-minute range in more competitive contests and when Poeltl isn't dealing with foul trouble. With averages of 6.0 points (on 62.5 percent shooting from the field), 8.8 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in the past four games, Bassey hasn't needed big minutes to produce fantasy-friendly lines. He should remain a worthy streaming option for at least this week, as the Spurs play an NBA-high five games.