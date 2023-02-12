The Spurs informed Bassey (foot) on Sunday that he'll have his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA deal, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey was nearing his 50-day limit for time that two-way players are allotted to spend at the NBA level for the season, and since the 22-year-old center is still viewed as a high-priority developmental option for the rebuilding Spurs, the team was keen on clearing a spot for him on the 15-man roster. San Antonio facilitated the open roster spot by waiving veteran forward Stanley Johnson. Bassey had seen his most recent action in the G League, but he hadn't played with the Austin Spurs due to a sore left foot. The issue isn't viewed as a long-term concern, however, and Bassey looks as though he could be available as a bench option for San Antonio's next game Monday in Cleveland.