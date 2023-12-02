Bassey contributed eight points (4-4 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 19 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans.

Spurs standout rookie Victor Wembanyama (hip) didn't play Friday, opening more of an opportunity for Bassey to get on the court. His 19 minutes were a season high, and Bassey responded with a strong performance that included a team-high 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Bassey came into the contest averaging just 10.3 minutes per game, and despite Friday's strong effort, he'll likely return to that level of playing time when Wembanyama is able to return.