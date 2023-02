Bassey amassed four points (2-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 loss to Charlotte.

Bassey has now played in two straight games after missing most of January and a good chunk of February tending to a leg injury. He's been unable to provide much on the offensive end, but he's secured eight and 11 rebounds in his two appearances this week. Bassey should continue to serve as the backup center to Zach Collins after the break.