Bassey ended with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Bassey logged a few extra minutes with Zach Collins on the sideline. In his 16 minutes on the floor, Bassey managed to contribute across multiple categories. Although this is almost certainly an outlier, he is a name to watch should the Spurs eventually decide to see what he can do on a regular basis.