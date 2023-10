Bassey racked up two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Bassey had minimal shot volume off the bench Wednesday, but he was effective on the boards during the narrow defeat. The 22-year-old has limited fantasy upside during the 2023-24 campaign after the Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama during the offseason, and he can be safely left on waiver wires as long as the team's frontcourt is healthy.