Coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday that Bassey (kneecap) has been "full speed" in practice to begin training camp, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey missed the end of last season due to a non-displaced fracture of his left patella, but he appears to be healthy as the Spurs prepare for the preseason. He was limited to just 35 appearances in the NBA while splitting time between the G League and parent club last year, but he averaged 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game with San Antonio.