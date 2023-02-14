The Spurs signed Bassey to a four-year, $10.2 million deal Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bassey has appeared in 25 games (one start) for the Spurs this season and is averaging 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks across 13.6 minutes. He spent most of January at the G League level, but he reclaimed the backup center role behind Zach Collins on Monday, posting six points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes. Given his new deal, it appears San Antonio may envision the second-year big man out of Western Kentucky as the future starting center after the departure of stalwart Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline.