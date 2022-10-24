Bassey signed a two-way NBA contract with the Spurs on Monday,Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bassey was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the 76ers and appeared in 23 games for the team as a rookie. He posted 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and .7 blocks per game in just 7.3 minutes of action. He likely factors in as a depth piece behind Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins and Gorgui Dieng but Bassey has proven to be a strong fantasy contributor when given the opportunity. Bassey is a name worth monitoring if he were to ever become a regular part of the rotation.