Bassey posted 28 points (14-17 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Sioux Falls.

Bassey was excellent from the field and barely missed a few shots in a dominant performance, but his efforts were not enough to lift Austin to victory here. He's been massive for Austin and is averaging 21.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on the season.