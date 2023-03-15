Bassey is likely out for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign after the Spurs confirmed Wednesday that the big man suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left patella, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey was set to undergo further testing Wednesday after an initial diagnosis Tuesday presumed the fracture, and it looks like the second-year center didn't get any positive news from those scans. Before the injury, Bassey had carved out a nice backup role in San Antonio, posting 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 17.2 minutes over his past 10 appearances (one start). However, he'll now have to turn his sights on preparing for the 2023-24 campaign. Bassey signed a four-year, $10.2 million deal with San Antonio in February, so it appears like the Spurs have faith they can develop the 23-year-old into a solid rotational piece over the next few years.