Head coach Gregg Popovich indicated Wednesday that Bassey will likely see additional minutes moving forward while Zach Collins (lower leg) is sidelined, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Bassey performed reasonably well in his extended run Monday, racking up three points, eight boards, an assist, a steal and a block over 16 minutes. Bassey could temporarily be worth a look in some formats if he continues contributing across the fantasy board.