Bassey agreed Monday with the Spurs on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After a solid rookie season in which he averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in just 7.3 minutes per contest over 23 appearances, Bassey was unable to win a secure a spot on the 76ers' opening night roster coming out of training camp. The 21-year-old didn't take long to land elsewhere, but he'll still function as little more than a depth piece at center behind Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins and Gorgui Dieng. Bassey could end up seeing most of his action with the G League's Austin Spurs if all the veteran centers on the depth chart for the NBA team maintain health.