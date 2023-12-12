The Spurs announced Tuesday that Bassey will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee while playing for the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After rejoining the Spurs following his appearance for the G League club over the weekend, Bassey was sent in for an evaluation Tuesday, which confirmed initial fears of a serious injury for the 23-year-old. Bassey had served as the NBA club's No. 2 center for much of the season and was productive on a per-minute basis, averaging 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 10.8 minutes per game while shooting 72.5 percent from the field over his 19 appearances. However, after suffering a non-displaced patellar fracture in his left knee late last season and also sustaining a tibial plateau fracture to the same leg during his college days at Western Kentucky, Bassey's NBA future may be in flux in light of his latest injury. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dominick Barlow will likely move up a rung on the depth chart while Bassey is done for the season, but neither may become a rotation player after the Spurs recently moved Victor Wembanyama over from power forward to center. Zach Collins has come off the bench for both of the past two games and should soak up the majority of the minutes at center when Wembanyama is off the court.