Bassey has been recalled to the Spurs G-League affiliate and won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bassey will miss the Spurs' upcoming game and likely will be playing with the Austin Spurs for the foreseeable future with Zach Collins now back from his leg injury. The center has seen his minutes decrease over the last two weeks leading up to this transaction.