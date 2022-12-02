Bassey has been recalled to the Spurs G-League affiliate and won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Bassey will miss the Spurs' upcoming game and likely will be playing with the Austin Spurs for the foreseeable future with Zach Collins now back from his leg injury. The center has seen his minutes decrease over the last two weeks leading up to this transaction.
More News
-
Spurs' Charles Bassey: Downward trend continues•
-
Spurs' Charles Bassey: Gets 24 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Spurs' Charles Bassey: Likely to see added minutes•
-
Spurs' Charles Bassey: Grabs eight boards in 16 minutes•
-
Spurs' Charles Bassey: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Spurs' Charles Bassey: Explodes for 33 points•