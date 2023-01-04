Bassey posted 14 points (6-6 FG, 1-3 FT) and nine rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Stockton.

Austin lost in this game by double digits, but the defeat can't be accredited to Bassey, who was perfect from the field and also contributed on the glass. As a player who already experienced some minutes in the NBA this season, Bassey should be one of Austin's go-to players as long as he remains in the G League due to his ability to contribute on both ends of the court with ease.