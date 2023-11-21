Bassey ended Monday's 124-99 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-3 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 18 minutes.

Bassey is locked in behind Victor Wembanyama on the depth chart, but he enjoyed some extra time during the rookie's lackluster game. Bassey has the skills to start on an NBA team, but he's in the worst position imaginable as a backup to a once-in-a-generation player. He signed a four-year contract with the team before Wembanyama was selected, and if he can make the most of his limited opportunities, teams in need of interior support might give his agent a call.