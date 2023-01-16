Bassey had 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss to Mexico City.

Austin had another subpar performance on both ends of the court, but as has been the case this season, Bassey was the lone bright spot for the Spurs. He's enjoying a solid campaign with averages of 22.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest across six outings.