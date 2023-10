Bassey supplied six points (3-5 FG), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 16 minutes during Monday's 122-121 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Bassey has an argument to be San Antonio's most physical rebounder, which could carve out a platoon roll when Zach Collins isn't on the court. Bassey was sharp in the G League last season, averaging 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game across 10 starts.