Bassey recorded 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League's Austin Spurs' 114-112 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

With San Antonio recently getting Jakob Poeltl back from injury, Bassey headed to the G League since he wasn't projected to be a regular part of the NBA rotation. Poeltl and Zack Collins should continue to handle the bulk of the minutes at center for the Spurs moving forward, so Bassey may see most of his opportunities in Austin for the foreseeable future.