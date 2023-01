Bassey notched 29 points (14-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 128-103 loss to Capital City.

Bassey was one of five Austin players that scored in double digits in this one-sided loss, but he was the only one that reached the 20-point mark. He's widely expected to perform at this level following his stint with San Antonio earlier this season. He should remain a key piece for Austin on offense going forward as long as he remains in this level.