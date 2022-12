Bassey supplied 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 117-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Bassey was perfect from the field en route to a career-best 11 points. A rotational piece that will spend time in the G League, Bassey is best viewed as a reliable rebounder and center depth for San Antonio.