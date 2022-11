San Antonio recalled Bassey on Monday, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Bassey was dominant during the G League's Opening Night, posting 33 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. The second-year big man will be available Monday and could crack the rotation with Zach Collins (lower leg) sidelined, but even if he does see the court, he likely won't garner a large enough role to be fantasy relevant.