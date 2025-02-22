Bassey (knee) registered six points (3-3 FG), two rebounds and two assists across 11 minutes off the bench in Friday's 125-110 loss to the Pistons.

Bassey made his return after missing the Spurs' previous six games due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, joining a new-look San Antonio frontcourt that recently lost Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. Rather than relying on a direct replacement for Wembanyama, the Spurs have thus far turned to a cadre of players to fill the minutes at center over the past two games, with Bassey, Bismack Biyombo, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan all factoring into the equation. On the rare occasions he's gotten extended minutes in the past in the NBA, Bassey has shown the ability to put up fantasy-friendly numbers, so his playing time and production will be worthy of monitoring over the next few games. A consistent 20-minute-per-game role could be enough to make Bassey an appealing option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of help in the field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks categories.