Bassey (lower leg) finished Monday's 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal.

Bassey has spent much of the past month in the G League, but he hadn't played for the Austin Spurs since Jan. 28 due to a sore left lower leg. The second-year big man was cleared to rejoin the NBA team over the weekend, however, and he evidently demonstrated that he was healthy enough to play Monday. Head coach Gregg Popovich deployed Bassey as the top backup to starting center Zach Collins, moving veteran Gorgui Dieng out of the rotation in the process while Isaiah Roby shifted over to the backup power forward role. Bassey turned in quality per-minute numbers, and though his overall upside will remain capped so long as Collins is healthy, the former should still be an asset in deeper leagues if he consistently sticks in the backup center role on a game-by-game basis.