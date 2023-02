Bassey (foot) won't be available for the Spurs in Saturday's game against the Hawks, as he remains on assignment with the G League's Austin Spurs, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Bassey hasn't suited up for Austin since Jan. 28 on account of a sore left foot, missing five consecutive G League games in the process. Even though he'll remain with the G League affiliate, it's unclear if he'll be able to play through the injury in Austin's matchup Saturday with the Birmingham Squadron.