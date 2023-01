Bassey notched 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 13 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Vipers.

It's unclear why Bassey ended up playing only 12 minutes, but if he's forced to miss time, this would represent a massive blow for Austin. Bassey is averaging 22.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season.