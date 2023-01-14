Bassey notched 30 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to Capitanes.

Bassey has alternated his time between San Antonio and Austin in recent weeks, and he continues to dominate the competition at the G League level every time he steps on the court. He's played just five games for Austin in the regular season, but he's averaging 21.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest in that span.