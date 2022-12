Bassey produced 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Rockets.

Bassey was perfect from the field and the free-throw line, helping him score at least 10 points for the second time in three games. The second-year big man was also active defensively, although he picked up four fouls in addition to his four blocks.